WOOD RIVER - A fire broke out at the Golden Oaks Apartments in the 100 block of West Acton in Wood River around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was contained to one apartment but smoke and water damage were throughout the whole complex. Multiple fire departments were on scene during the fire.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross said they will help the 15 people being forced from the building since they are not allowed to be in there.