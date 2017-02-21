WEST ALTON - Around 10:50 a.m., an emergency call went out for an accident that occurred a few miles past the Clark Bridge on U.S. Route 67 in West Alton, Mo.

When personnel arrived at the scene, they found two people were ejected from a silver car. The car appeared to have rolled several times before landing in a field. The top of the vehicle was completely smashed in and the windshield was shattered.

Alton Fire Department was called to the scene to assist other emergency, fire and rescue personnel.

Those injured were taken to the hospital via Christian Hospital Ambulance.

More information as this story develops...

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.