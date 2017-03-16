HARTFORD – A leprechaun lost its pot of gold at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower and that means visitors have the opportunity to help search for it on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more about the history of the region, view the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers and pick up the leprechaun’s lost coin or two during tours of the Tower. Tower tour rates apply.

“St. Patrick’s Day might be over, but we know we have a resident leprechaun that has misplaced his pot of gold,” Deanna Barnes, Projects Manager for the Village of Hartford said. “Here is a chance for people to find some of that gold and get some great views of the area on Saturday.”

The Tower is open Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for veterans and active military and senior citizens, $4 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

The St. Patrick’s Day event is sponsored by SMS Engineering. For more information about the Tower’s spring events and to see the full event schedule, call (618) 251-9101 or visit the events page at www.ConfluenceTower.com.

