ALTON - Celebrate Small Business Saturday by finding locally-made, environmentally-friendly gifts for your friends and family in Downtown Alton. The 18th annual Green Gift Bazaar will feature 27 eco-artisans and green vendors at two locations simultaneously to help everyone remain socially-distanced, held at Post Commons, located at 300 Alby St., and Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton. The event will be held on Saturday, November 28th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There is no entry fee, and masks are mandatory.

At the event, shoppers will be able to keep their spending power “home for the holidays”. Avoid the hassle of Black Friday and the impersonal customer service of Cyber Monday. Instead, make this season’s gift-giving a fun adventure by shopping with friendly local artists and independent businesses in your hometown historic district.

A sampling of the Earth-friendly one-of-a-kind gifts that will be offered at the event is as follows - all handcrafted, recycled, made in the USA or Fair Trade: herbal bath and body products including soaps, lotions, beard oil, luffa gourd sponges, sugar and salt body scrubs and more, houseplants and terrariums, propagation stations, bud vases, and air plant displays, alpaca wear including hats, gloves, scarves, and socks plus alpaca yarn and raw alpaca fiber, books, original art, teas and herbs, many types of jewelry, note cards, face masks, chemical free cleaning products, hand sewn and crocheted fabric products such as aprons, dish towels, reusable dryer sheets, reusable Swiffer mop pads, microwaveable cup, bowl, plate and casserole cozies, purses and bags, Rosie Wraps inspired by Rosie the Riveter and other retro inspired hair fashions, pet products such as dog & cat toys, bandanas, and beds, pre-loved thrifted clothing, holiday ornaments and decorations, candles, photo cards and framed prints of local photography, driftwood walking sticks and canes, cutting boards, serving trays, and other handcrafted wood items made from naturally felled wood, t-shirts, coasters, koozies, gifts for kids including all-natural art materials such as playdough and crayons, baby teethers, bath toys, and dolls, and much more.

Shoppers will also be provided with sale info from downtown retailers and restaurants — plan a day of shopping with your friends to celebrate “Small Business Saturday” and pick up unique, locally-made, eco-friendly gifts for everyone on your list!

For more information on this event and the many other ways that Alton Main Street is working to promote and improve the district, please visit the “Events” page at www.DowntownAlton.com.



