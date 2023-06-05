JERSEYVILLE - An individual has been charged with financial exploitation of the elderly/disabled, while others have been charged with theft, domestic battery, and more in Jersey County, according to recent court filings.

Shannan N. Haney, 27, of Fieldon, was charged with financial exploitation of the elderly/disabled in an amount between $300-$5,000 after she “obtained control over a Royal Banks debit card” issued to the victim and “unlawfully obtained approximately $805.40 of U.S. currency from the account” of the victim.

Haney was charged with a second count of theft after she stole an additional $2,511.40 from the same victim on the same day. Both acts were committed on April 28 while Haney was “standing in a position of trust and confidence” with the victim, according to court documents.

She was charged with two Class 3 felonies for both counts of theft, but no bail was noted. More information and updates on this case can be found here.

Robert L. Elliott, 58, of Medora, was charged with aggravated domestic battery after he “intentionally strangled” the victim, according to court documents. The incident occurred on May 31 and Elliott was charged with a Class 2 felony. His bail was set at $25,000, and more information and updates on this case can be found here.

Brandie J. Menzie, 28, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of theft after she stole hydrocodone pills from the same elderly/disabled victim of the April 28 financial exploitation and theft by Haney. She was charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for having less than 15 grams of the stolen hydrocodone in her possession.

Menzie was charged with a Class 4 felony for possession and a Class A misdemeanor for the theft. Her bail was set at $15,000, and more information and updates on her case can be found here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

