BARRY - Two men are in custody in reference to a robbery and theft incident reported to the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 7:12 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2023.

The two men in custody and charged after an investigation are:

Robert Lee Ledbetter, age 59, of Hannibal, Mo., and Braden A. Harn, age 20, of Hannibal, Mo.

The two were arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Residential Burglary,

Financial Exploitation of the Elderly,

Robbery,

Theft ($10,000-$100,000),

Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm,

Both Ledbetter and Harn are lodged in the Marion County, Mo., Jail pending extradition to the State of Illinois.

At 7:12 a.m. on February 12, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of State Highway 106, Barry, Pike County, Illinois in reference to a robbery and theft incident.

The victim(s) reported two (2) men came to their house on February 11, 2023, where they made an agreement for an asphalting job. The victim issued a check to the suspect(s).

The victim said the men returned on February 12, 2023, and requested that payment be made with cash. The victim opened a safe at which time the suspect(s) stole a large amount of United States Currency, a Smith and Wesson handgun, watches, and other miscellaneous items from the safe.

The suspect(s) ran from the residence and got into a white Ford F-150 truck and fled. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department alerted several area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the aforesaid vehicle.

Within minutes, the Hannibal, Mo., Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford F-150.

Subsequent to an investigation, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Pittsfield Police Department, Hannibal Police Department, and Illinois State Police.

The incident remains under investigation and further charges are forthcoming.

The suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

