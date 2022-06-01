ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI) hosted their annual golf tournament at Forest Park Golf Course and raised $5,000 for Independence Center. They chose Independence Center as their charity of choice because of its mission of providing innovative, quality programs that help more than 1,500 individuals with serious and persistent mental illnesses each year.

“We are so honored to have been chosen as the FEI’s St. Louis Chapter charity of choice,” said Executive Director of Independence Center, Trish Holmes. “Our goal is to help our members find belonging and purpose and gain independence to live their best lives. We are always so grateful for any donation that supports our mission to provide services and resources to anyone living with a mental illness.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Independence Center supported the golf scramble by providing volunteers to help support event registration and raffle tickets sales. The tournament ended with a dinner and presentation given by Independence Center’s Business Development Manager, Abby Berger, and Independence Center member, Danielle Rose.

“It is always so incredible when another organization chooses to support the work we do at Independence Center,” said Berger. “FEI’s St. Louis Chapter is directly impacting the lives of the members we serve through helping support the programs they utilize.”

Independence Center’s mission is to provide all the services and resources a person with a serious and persistent mental illness needs to manage their symptoms, find belonging and purpose and gain the independence to live a healthy, quality life. For more information about Independence Center, or to learn more about their services, go to www.independencecenter.org or call 314.880.5476.

More like this: