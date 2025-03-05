ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School's Radio Broadcasting and Communications class has been named a finalist in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Student Section & Spirit Showdown, continuing a tradition of excellence that has characterized the program in recent years. The announcement was made as the competition gears up for its final results, which will be revealed this weekend.

The class, led by teacher Elizabeth DeCourcey, has participated in the showdown for several years, achieving notable success, including two championship wins. Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harmon expressed admiration for the students' dedication and creativity, highlighting the program's ability to adapt and thrive amidst changing dynamics each year.

"Every year, new students join the program, bringing fresh ideas and perspectives," Harmon said. "Mrs. DeCourcey consistently works her magic, helping each student find their voice and place in the world of broadcasting and videography."

The program's achievements are attributed not only to the students' commitment and teamwork but also to DeCourcey's innovative teaching methods. Harmon noted that her guidance fosters an environment conducive to exploration and growth, essential in a rapidly evolving industry.

The Radio Broadcasting and Communications class's success is reflected in their consistent qualifications for the IHSA showdown, which Harmon believes underscores the hard work and talent of both students and their teacher.

As the school community anticipates the announcement of the winning school, Harmon emphasized that the students' accomplishments extend beyond awards, encompassing the skills they develop, friendships they forge, and memories they create.

"We are so proud of the achievements of the Radio Broadcasting and Communications class," he said. "No matter the result, we couldn't be prouder of this group."

