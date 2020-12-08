Final Week To Participate In Community Christmas Program
EAST ALTON, IL — This is the final week to participate United Way’s annual Community Christmas program. The program will continue collecting monetary donations through December 11 to purchase needed items for people in need across the Riverbend community this holiday season. Donations can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/Christmas2020.
“The need in the Riverbend community is greater than ever this year, and every gift makes a difference to help create a brighter holiday for those in need,” said Maura Wuellner, director of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way. “We’ve seen a great response so far to the program, even with the changes this year, and I’m confident we’ll make a great impact.”
All donations will be distributed to the following agencies to purchase items that will help people in the community during the holiday season and beyond:
- 100 Black Men – Alton Branch
- Boys and Girls Club of Alton
- Caritas Family Solutions
- Catholic Children’s Home
- Centerstone
- Crisis Food Center
- Illinois Center for Autism
- Madison County Urban League
- Oasis Women’s Center
- Operation Blessing
- Riverbend Family Ministries
- Riverbend Head Start Family Services
- Village of Royal Lakes
Monetary donations can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/Christmas2020 or mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024, marked Attn: Community Christmas.
