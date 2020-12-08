EAST ALTON, IL — This is the final week to participate United Way’s annual Community Christmas program. The program will continue collecting monetary donations through December 11 to purchase needed items for people in need across the Riverbend community this holiday season. Donations can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/Christmas2020.

“The need in the Riverbend community is greater than ever this year, and every gift makes a difference to help create a brighter holiday for those in need,” said Maura Wuellner, director of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way. “We’ve seen a great response so far to the program, even with the changes this year, and I’m confident we’ll make a great impact.”

Article continues after sponsor message

All donations will be distributed to the following agencies to purchase items that will help people in the community during the holiday season and beyond:

100 Black Men – Alton Branch

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Caritas Family Solutions

Catholic Children’s Home

Centerstone

Crisis Food Center

Illinois Center for Autism

Madison County Urban League

Oasis Women’s Center

Operation Blessing

Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Head Start Family Services

Village of Royal Lakes

Monetary donations can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/Christmas2020 or mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024, marked Attn: Community Christmas.

More like this: