ALTON - The final JK-BEC Movie Night at James Killion Park will conclude with “Spiderman No Way Home” on Saturday night (August 27) at James Killion Park at Salu. This week’s sponsor is AARP Illinois.

The movie starts at dusk. There will be free snow cones, hot dogs, and popcorn for kids. Those who attend are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Jeff Scott, a spokesperson for AARP, said this sponsorship is just another way AARP tries to use part of a program called “Livable Communities” and how to make a community better.

“Events such as the Movies In The Park in Alton jump out as a chance for kids, grandparents, mothers, and fathers to get out to have a good evening,” Scott said. “It is a chance for families to have a good evening and we cherish those kinds of opportunities.”

Scott said: “Spiderman No Way Home” is a wonderful movie and he is thankful to be able to show it at James Killion Park.

“This is something where AARP can step up to the plate and be a community advocate,” Scott said. “We do what we can to give back to communities and make them a better place to live.”

