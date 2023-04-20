ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois 32nd Women of Distinction Celebration will be held on Thursday evening, May 4, at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, IL 62024. The event will feature Rachelle Aud Crowe, US Attorney as the Emcee and Keynote speaker.

The deadline for reservations is Friday, April 27, 2023. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., with the event starting promptly at 6 p.m. Women of Distinction Academy photos will be taken at 530 pm. Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director “strongly encourages the community to attend our 2023 Gala Event. We have an outstanding group of Women of Distinction Honorees whose diverse and compelling stories will be told throughout the evening. It has been a real pleasure to get to know these honorees during the past few months during our various events. ”

Tickets are $65 per person, or $520 per table of eight. Reservations can be made online at www.altonywca.com, or at YWCA, 304 E 3rd Street, Alton or by calling (618) 465-7774. Sponsorship and Advertisement opportunities are still available for the event as well.

The 2023 Honorees include Felicia Alexander, Erin Bickle, Lisa Brown, Creola Davis, Christine M. Favilla, Bonnie Hindelang, Dr. Dorothy Mosby, Dr. Ameera Nauman, Stephanie Schrage, and Maura Wuellner.

All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA mission related programs including Child Enrichment, Girls Circle, Boys Council, Riverbend Reading Club, Community Tutoring, Racial/Social Justice, and women’s economic advancement and empowerment.

The Women of Distinction event is proudly sponsored by Argosy Casino, Bickle Electric, Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc. , Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons Hanley Conroy Law Firm.

