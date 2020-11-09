Film Discussion of A Miracle Of Miracles Is Monday Night
ST. LOUIS - Film DiscussionFiddler: A Miracle of Miracles at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at the St. Louis Jewish Film Fest.
Monday, November 9, 7pm
Led by Mike Isaacson, MUNY Artistic Director and Executive Producer
Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
USA | English
Director: Max Lewkowicz
Documentary: 92 minutes
TRADITION!…A musical that changed the world…
Learn how this singular icon of the stage and screen was born, triumphed and continues to resound. In the half-century since its premiere, Fiddler on the Roof has had an unprecedented global impact, beloved by audiences the world over. See excerpts of it everywhere…from suburban middle schools in Nebraska to grand state theaters in Japan. Featuring interviews with Joel Grey, Lin Manuel Miranda, and original lyricist Sheldon Harnick.