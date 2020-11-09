Film Discussion of A Miracle Of Miracles Is Monday Night Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - Film DiscussionFiddler: A Miracle of Miracles at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at the St. Louis Jewish Film Fest. Monday, November 9, 7pm FREE Led by Mike Isaacson, MUNY Artistic Director and Executive Producer Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles Article continues after sponsor message USA | English Director: Max Lewkowicz Documentary: 92 minutes Trailer: https://youtu.be/EhlmPL_Tedo TRADITION!…A musical that changed the world… Learn how this singular icon of the stage and screen was born, triumphed and continues to resound. In the half-century since its premiere, Fiddler on the Roof has had an unprecedented global impact, beloved by audiences the world over. See excerpts of it everywhere…from suburban middle schools in Nebraska to grand state theaters in Japan. Featuring interviews with Joel Grey, Lin Manuel Miranda, and original lyricist Sheldon Harnick. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Columbia Eagles at Roxana Shells Football Trending