ST. LOUIS - Film DiscussionFiddler: A Miracle of Miracles at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at the St. Louis Jewish Film Fest.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Monday, November 9, 7pm

FREE

Led by Mike Isaacson, MUNY Artistic Director and Executive Producer

Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles

Article continues after sponsor message

USA | English

Director: Max Lewkowicz

Documentary: 92 minutes

Trailer: https://youtu.be/EhlmPL_Tedo

TRADITION!…A musical that changed the world…

Learn how this singular icon of the stage and screen was born, triumphed and continues to resound. In the half-century since its premiere, Fiddler on the Roof has had an unprecedented global impact, beloved by audiences the world over. See excerpts of it everywhere…from suburban middle schools in Nebraska to grand state theaters in Japan. Featuring interviews with Joel Grey, Lin Manuel Miranda, and original lyricist Sheldon Harnick.

 