EDWARDSVILLE - Michael Fillback of the Edwardsville Police Department was sworn in to the rank of major at Tuesday night's Edwardsville City Council meeting.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said Fillback's work ethic is "second to none" when asking for the support of council to approve the ranking of major.

"Mike has been with our police department for 21 years," Chief Keeven said. "Mike was hired on as a patrol officer in 1996, in 2001 he was promoted to sergeant, in 2013 he was promoted to our patrol commander and then was moved to the support services position in 2016. Mike's a well-rounded officer and a well-rounded supervisor within our police department."

Keeven recognized Fillback for his dedication to the citizens in the community and his phenomenal work ethic.

Fillback said he will continue to support and improve the community with the same work ethic Keeven described.

One of the things Fillback said he is sure to do is continue to support programs such as the Special Olympics and DARE.

"It's important to show that we don't just show up when something bad happens," Fillback said.

