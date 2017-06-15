EAST ALTON - It is an unfortunate truth that there are thousands of hard-working families in the nation that struggle every month to put food on the tables of their families. Depending upon the local pantries for food is their only hope to get past the bad days. However, it has been observed that over the past few years, the local pantries have been drying up, making it increasingly difficult for these families to get even 2 square meals a day.

With Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt introducing the "Fill the Pantry" challenge, this shortcoming is expected to disappear with the blink of an eye. Stretching over a period of 103 days (June 30 to Sept. 30), the purpose of this challenge is to awaken fortunate residents in different neighborhoods to do everything in their potential to fill in the local pantries with enough food so that no good citizen in their locality goes hungry.

As has been made clear by the Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt, the challenge is open for just about any entity to take. At this very moment, a number of schools, businesses, individuals, organizations and even churches are all set to participate in this noble and charitable endeavor. The process of signing up and registering with the program is easy and comprehensive. Participants are also given support tools like flyers, badges, etc. to generate interest from as many people as possible in favor of this cause.

About Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt

Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt is a philanthropic endeavor that helps the more fortunate entities in a neighborhood to help and support the less fortunate. "Fill the Pantry" challenge is one such engaging undertaking where participating entities help in filling the local pantries that are otherwise running dry.

To find out more, visit www.neighborhoodscavengerhunt.com or contact neighborhoodscavengerhunt@gmail.com.

