Junior League and Quality Buick GMC Cadillac Fill Santa's Sleigh with Toy Drive

The Junior League of Greater Alton charity spotlight was sponsored by Quality Buick GMC Cadillac for the Charity spotlight to Christmas.

ALTON - The Junior League Of Greater Alton is an organization that makes a considerable difference in the Riverbend region with its charitable efforts.

The Junior League and Quality Buick GMC Cadillac Fill Santa's Sleigh with Toys Drive was a big success. The vast amount of toys were taken to the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills.

Jama Fabry, Community Outreach League of Greater Alton said the annual toy drive with Quality Buick GMC Cadillac fits right in with their overall mission to give back to the community.

“We had an opportunity to not only collect toys but for children to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus,” she said. “We do this with Quality just to give back to our community in any way we can. Last year we didn’t have an opportunity to do this because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, so we were excited to be back this year.

“We enjoy working with the team at Quality and this event always brings smiles to all,” Fabry said.

Cody Stevenson, one of the dealership owners, said they have worked with the Junior League of Greater Alton for several years for this toy/Santa event and there is always a great turnout.

“We love being a part of the community and working with the Junior League and the Community Hope Center,” he said. “The Community Hope Center has a wonderful mission. I always think it is good for a business to support the community that supports us. My family has always loved Christmas and it is good to see the whole family come out. It is a lot of fun to see all the kids excited about Christmas.”

The Junior League of Greater Alton was established in 1952 and is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to empowering women and making the community in and around the Riverbend a better place for a diverse population of children and their families.

The JLGA’s issue-based community impact project, the Junior League Locker, addresses clothing insecurities for young children through partnerships with local school districts.

The Junior League also works with other non-profits on projects like Bucket Brigade, citywide cleanups, Saturday Cafes, food drives, clothing drives, toy drives at Christmas, and much more. JLGA is a chapter of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. and is dedicated to the training and development of local women leaders and volunteers making an impact in the community.

