ST. LOUIS, MO – Filament is proud to announce that LaKecia Veal Ligon has joined the team as Experience and Operations Lead. In this newly created role for the rapidly growing company, LaKecia will support multiple Filament initiatives, including Thinksgiving®, LAB:LAB, and other innovative company offerings.

Thinksgiving® pairs innovative companies with nonprofits for a day of creative problem-solving. In her role, LaKecia will collaborate with the team on event logistics for the 500+ expected participants and 100+ organizations, oversee dozens of volunteers, and support the initiative’s marketing, public relations, and social media efforts.

"We are beyond excited that LaKecia has joined our team,” said Founder and CEO Matt Homann. “She'll not only improve the ways we serve our customers but will help us multiply the impact we're making in our community."

Article continues after sponsor message

In her previous role as the Operations and Marketing Manager at Marissa Q. Paine International, she managed business operations, set up and maintained systems and processes, provided marketing support, and directed organization-wide projects. She brings to Filament a great deal of knowledge in event planning, communications, project management, and working with nonprofit organizations.

LaKecia feels like she’s found the right fit. “I have worked in so many different fields and roles, and I am excited to combine all of my experience and skills into one role,” said LaKecia. “Everything I have done in my career has led me here.”

In addition to her professional work, LaKecia is passionate about volunteering. She has served as an Allocations Board Member for the United Way of Greater St. Louis, on the Young Professionals Network for the Regional Business Council, and as a Big Sister for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri. She is a graduate of Webster University with an MA in Nonprofit Leadership and a BA in Psychology.

ABOUT FILAMENT LLC

Filament LLC is focused on improving work by designing, facilitating, and hosting collaborative meetings that help smart people think together better. They often utilize their own innovative meeting space in downtown St. Louis, but can also deliver in-person and virtual meetings around the world. To learn more, please visit www.meetfilament.com.

More like this: