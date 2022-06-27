Fight Sky-high Gas Prices With These Fuel Saving Tips Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Conserve fuel, lower fuel emissions, extend the life of your vehicle, and keep more money in your pocket with these tips. Maintain the proper tire pressure. Improperly inflated tires (over or under-inflated tires) put more pressure on your engine, requiring more fuel to operate. It also wears out your tires quicker. Properly inflated tires can save 11 cents a gallon per NHTSA. Change air filters regularly. This ensures the engine performs at top efficiency. Also, your air filter determines the quality and quantity of clean air the engine receives. The engine air filter is different than your oil filter. Use the right oil/routine oil changes. Car oils have different weights that affect engine operation. Pumping an oil with higher viscosity or heavier consistency puts more pressure on your engine, thus burning more fuel. Having routine oil changes and a clean oil filter helps with fuel efficiency, as well. Use fuel additives. Fuel additives can increase your vehicle’s fuel efficiency, inhibit corrosion, improve combustion, and remove sludge. Some claim that they can raise a vehicle’s gas mileage by keeping the engine clean. A clean engine will improve gas mileage and conserve more fuel. Clean fuel injectors periodically. Your vehicle’s engine relies on fuel injectors to deliver gas. A clogged or dirty fuel injector system can reduce your vehicle’s miles per gallon and cause many problems, including high fuel consumption. You can clean fuel injectors on your own with a fuel injector cleaner or have a mechanic take care of this for you. Minimize air conditioner use. The air conditioning puts more load on an engine. So, the more you use the AC, the more fuel you consume. Park in the shade and roll windows down when possible to help with controlling the heat in your car. Use cruise control. Maintaining a moderate, constant speed on the highway will keep your fuel consumption low and prolong the life of your engine. Watch your highway driving speeds. The most efficient speed you can travel in a car in terms of achieving the best fuel economy is 55-65mph. Any faster, though, and the fuel efficiency decreases rapidly. For example, driving at 85mph uses 40% more fuel than at 70mph (besides being illegal). Minimize idle time. Being parked with the engine running depletes fuel. Consider turning your engine off if you will be in the same place for a few minutes unless your vehicle has an automatic engine off feature. Drive calmly. Don’t just step on the gas. Learn to accelerate and slow your vehicle gradually rather than suddenly. Do this, especially when entering high-speed areas, such as the highway. Use a reliable source for keeping your vehicle fuel-efficient. One of the best fuel efficiency tips is to ensure the engine stays in excellent condition year-round, so make sure your vehicle gets regular maintenance checks and tune-ups when needed. A qualified, reliable auto care establishment can spot early warning signs before they become costly. These fuel saving tips are provided by O'Brien Tire & Auto Care. O’Brien Tire & Auto Care offers a full range of services from engine repair and oil changes to tire service. We are experts in helping you with fuel efficiency year-round, and offer convenient online appointment scheduling, no matter what time of the day or night you’re thinking about car care. Visit us online at www.obrientire.com or call us between 8-5 Monday through Friday, 618-876-7616. About O'Brien Tire & Auto Care O'Brien Tire & Auto Care has been serving Granite City for over 100 years as the oldest auto repair in America. Back in the late 1800s, the Buenger family was farming here. Louis Buenger, then his son, Charles Buenger farmed here. Then Earl Buenger took over at O'Brien Tire & Service Center, Inc. in the 70s. Followed by his sons Scott and Mark Buenger in the early 2000s. Now Scott's son and third-generation Buenger, Ian Buenger, is running the auto and tire business. When we say we are GC, we are! A true small business story. Please shop small. It makes a BIG difference! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending