Fifth-inning run lifts Jersey softball girls over CM 3-2
JERSEYVILLE - A fifth-inning run was the difference as Jersey defeated Civic Memorial 3-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Jerseyville Monday. The Panthers went to 15-6 overall, 2-3 in the MVC, while the Eagles fell to 7-12 overall, 0-6 in the league.
Peyton Tisdale went 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored for Jersey, with Maggie Collins 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Libby Muenstermann and Kaylee Griggs each 1-for-3 and Ashleigh Trochuck 1-for-2. Cassie Reed went 1-for-4 for CM, while Rebecca Harkey was 1-for-2 and Sierra Nolte 2-for-3. Kate Griffith and Jacqueline Zangori each had runs scored for the Eagles.
Bethany Muenstermann got the win, scattering five hits and striking out five for the Panthers; Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss, giving up five hits and striking out one. The Eagles host Highland at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Staunton at 4:15 p.m. Friday, while Jersey visits Brussels at 4:30 p.m. today and hosts Waterloo at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
