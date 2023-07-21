CHICAGO, July 21, 2023 – Illinois Lottery players still have another shot at becoming an uber millionaire this weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is a staggering $720 million - the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

Last July, a single lottery ticket sold at a Speedway convenience store in Des Plaines, Illinois matched all six numbers - making two lucky Illinois players the winners of the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, and at the time, the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S.

Article continues after sponsor message

Another huge jackpot is up for grabs this weekend. The Lotto jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has swelled to $19.85 million - the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday 10:00 p.m. (CT).

Lotto is an Illinois-only jackpot game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Each play costs $2 and players can add Extra Shot for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-jackpot winnings.

More like this: