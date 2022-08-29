EDWARDSVILLE - Goalie Taylor Mollett is one of 15 returning seniors to the Edwardsville girls' field hockey team and is very much ready for the new season after the last two seasons were disrupted due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mollett, who is one of two senior goalies returning to the team for 2022, felt that the first week of preseason practice went well and is ready to go for the new campaign.

"I feel like it went really well," Mollett said in an interview just before the start of the season. "I feel like all of our girls are really up and running and they are ready to be back at field hockey and they are super excited for this season."

A total of 53 players came out for the opening day of practice in August, and the numbers are very encouraging for the Tigers' program in the future.

"Yes," Mollett said. "We've always had strong numbers and I really hope that these 53 girls keep up so we can always have a strong, competitive team."

As one of the team's goalies, Mollett brings a very unique perspective to the Tigers.

"I think I definitely bring a sense of field awareness," Mollett said, "and just knowing what's going to happen. And leadership and just a way to let people know what's going on and where they need to be."

Mollett feels there are some similarities to being a field hockey goalie being goalie in both ice hockey and soccer. Yet, there are also so many differences as well.

"Yeah, I would say it's pretty similar," Mollett said. "I mean, I've never played either of those sports, but I would say it's pretty similar. You can see the entire field. My goal is a little bit smaller than soccer and a bit bigger than ice hockey, so it's like a happy medium."

As the only Metro-East and Southern Illinois school to play field hockey, Mollett is proud to carry the area's banner into battle against the best teams in the St. Louis area.

"I am so proud to carry the Metro-East team," Mollett said. "We are so proud to be from the Metro-East. We just want to show up and show them what we can do."

Mollett's expectations and goals for the 2022 season are very high and ambitious.

"I hope we win a lot of games," Mollett said, "and I hope our girls form a really strong connection with each other."

As with her teammates, Mollett is very happy to be back with her team and looks forward to doing great things this coming season.

"Yes, it's so great to see all the girls again," Mollett said, "and be able to lead them through this season."

