Fosterburg Firefighters were called to a large field fire off Wonderland in Alton on Saturday afternoon as the field blaze calls were frequent all over the region.

Alton Fire Department was called for backup in the situation.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Red Flag Warning for Saturday until 6 p.m., which meant that critical fire weather conditions were in place. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels contributed to the field fires problem on Saturday.

Firefighters were able to get the field fire off Wonderland under control. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

