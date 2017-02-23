GODFREY – Future Farmers of America chapters throughout the United States are celebrating National FFA Week, February 17 – 26, 2017.

The Alton High School Chapter has planned numerous events throughout the week, including Camouflage & Hat Day, USA Day, Team Jersey Day and Redbird Spirit Day.

Students can also spin a wheel, and answer agriculture-related questions correctly to win prizes. On Friday, February 25, students will partner with Tractor Supply Company, hosting a bake sale, and offering Grants for Growing paper emblems for $1 (or more) at checkout.

Money raised during the “Grants for Growing Program” supports local FFA chapters that are making a difference in their communities with unique and sustainable agricultural projects.