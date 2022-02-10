JERSEYVILLE - Michael Ward, coordinator for Explore Jerseyville Tourism, said Jerseyville’s “Show your Love for Local” campaign has proven widely successful thus far. The campaign wraps up in its final days as Valentine’s Day approaches, which means there are still a few days left for locals to get involved.

“‘Show your Love for Local’ has been embraced by businesses from every sector,” Ward said. “We have strong representation from banks, retail, grocery, service, utilities, restaurants and more displaying the Love for Local heart and banners.”

The goal behind “Show your Love for Local” is to encourage locals to visit some of Jerseyville’s small businesses for their Valentine’s Day shopping. The campaign, which lasts until the 14th, gives small businesses a “toolbox” of materials ranging from stickers, posters, signs and social media materials, along with special Valentines for customers.

“With the addition of the ‘thank you’ Valentines, businesses can also show their thanks for the patrons as they utilize their services,” Ward said.

In addition to showing appreciation to customers, Ward said this campaign also aims to show support for local businesses who have weathered pandemic-related hardships.

“JEDC and Jerseyville Tourism want to support our small businesses whenever we can, and knowing that first quarter of the year is always a slow time for small business, Love for Local is a way to remind the public to think local when they shop for Valentine’s Day,” Ward said. “Small businesses have persevered through the pandemic for two years, supporting the community and taking steps to ensure that patrons were a priority. We want everyone to show them that we see their dedication and appreciate them.”

“Show your Love for Local” is a partnership between Explore Jerseyville Tourism and the Jerseyville Economic Development Council. The campaign runs until Valentine’s Day on the 14th. Explore Jerseyville Tourism encourages visitors and locals alike to use their digital map to explore Jerseyville businesses.

