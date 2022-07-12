JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair is officially here, and the first two days will see a jam-packed parade, several carnival rides, and two major grandstand events you won’t want to miss: the Jersey County Talent Show on Tuesday night and Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant on Wednesday night.

The festivities begin with the Jersey County Fair Parade, which will start at 6 p.m. starting one block north of Route 16 and traveling along State Street to the fairgrounds. Jersey County Fair President Phil Ringhausen said every available spot for parade floats has been taken, meaning spectators this year will see a full two-hour parade.

Several fan-favorite carnival rides will be making their return to the fair this year, including the Pharaoh's Fury, the Scrambler, Ferris Wheel, and more. Ringhausen said there are 20 different rides for visitors to choose from.

Armbands for all-night carnival ride access are $20 on Tuesday and Sunday and $25 from Wednesday-Saturday. Ringhausen said this year’s carnival rides are provided by Tinsley's Amusements, with whom the Jersey County Fair has worked for over 40 years.

In addition to the carnival rides, visitors can also check out a series of grandstand events during Fair Week. The first grandstand event will be the Talent Show on Tuesday night, starting at 8:15 p.m. Tickets to the show are $7 for adults and $3 for children and can be bought at the grandstand entrance.

Ringhausen said several talented acts across two age groups will be performing.

“There are 11 senior acts between singing and dancing, and then there are five junior acts between acrobats, dancing, and singing,” Ringhausen said.

On Wednesday night, the next grandstand event will be the Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant, starting at 7 p.m. Ticket prices for this event will also be $7 for adults and $3 for children. Ringhausen said there will be a lot of competition in the pageant this year.

“We have six young ladies competing for our Senior Queens, and we have 18 young ladies competing for our Little Queen Pageant,” Ringhausen said. “I really think our Queen Pageant is going to put on a good show Wednesday night.”

In addition to the rides and grandstand events, Ringhausen also said there are two free acts taking place on the fairgrounds. In the midway area between the rides and concessions, visitors can watch the “Pig Racers” race against each other and compete for first place. Ringhausen said visitors can also see a “dinosaur puppeteer act” near the Exhibition Building at the west end of the fairgrounds.

General admission to the Jersey County Fair is free for children under 12 years old and $2 for adults - parking is free. For more information, visit the Jersey County Fair Facebook page.

