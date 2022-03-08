ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9 a.m. Tuesday near the Clark Bridge on Landmarks Boulevard in Alton. The area has been one of many collisions over the years.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department reported there were no injuries in the crash and the vehicles appeared to encounter moderate damage.

A fertilizer truck and another vehicle collided in the accident. There was some fertilizer spilled on the road and certain protocols had to be taken to ensure safety, the fire department said. There was only a minor amount of fertilizer released to the road, so it was relatively easy to clean up.

The crash was still under investigation by the Alton Police Department and no other details were provided.

More like this: