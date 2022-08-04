FENTON, MO. - The flash flooding issues continue across the river in Missouri.

The weather station at Fenton Fire Station One received 3.26 inches of rain in a report late Wednesday, the Fenton Fire Protection District said.

"Your Fenton firefighters and paramedics, as well as countless other first responders around the region, have been responding for persons trapped in their cars and flooded roadways," the Fire Protection District said Wednesday night. "Please be extra careful to not drive in the flooded areas."

Saline Valley Fire Protection District said this morning: "Our crews will be out shortly visiting impacted flooded areas in our district to distribute clean-up kits. If we have missed you and are in need of a clean-up kit please message us."

Saline Valley Fire Protection District off 141 in Fenton was the command center Thursday morning for flash flood responses. Flood waters engulfed the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek Wednesday night.

Flood waters swamped the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek. Rescuers went door to door through the campsite making sure everyone got out safely. No one was trapped and everyone was able to get out.

In the Romaine Creek Road area a short distance away, first responders had to use boats to rescue people who were trapped in their homes. Several individuals were rescued.

