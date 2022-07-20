ST. LOUIS - A female quick-change robbery suspect, Anastacia Washington, 35, of the 4900 block of Lilburn Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, faces charges of Robbery First Degree.

Washington is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10% bond. Sgt. Tracy Panus said the robbery occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12.

The probable cause statement released by St. Louis County Police reads as follows: "Upon investigation, it was determined that suspect, Anastacia Washington, entered the U.S. Bank at 11100 Larimore Road in Spanish Lake, St. Louis County, and passed a threatening note announcing a robbery and made off with approximately $6,000.

"The suspect was seen on surveillance leaving the bank, entering a Dirt Cheap store, and exiting the Dirt Cheap store after changing her clothing. A tip from a co-worker of the suspect led detectives to identify Anastacia Washington as a person of interest.

"Law enforcement recovered clothing discarded by the suspect outside of the Dirt Cheap store. A DNA match was confirmed to Anastacia Washington."

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

