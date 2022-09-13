HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop at 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, near Schleeper Lane in Brussels. During the traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle - Melinda D. Powers (Couch), 31, of Florissant, MO. - was arrested for the following offenses:

Felony No Bond Parole Warrant - MO. Dept. Of Corrections

Felony No Bond Parole Warrant - MO. Dept. Of Corrections Unlawful Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Obstructing Identification (Two Counts)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Prostitution (Two Counts)

Seatbelt violation

The suspect was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

