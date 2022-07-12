ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been identified in a homicide in the 300 block of Chambers Road in the City of Riverview as Laruth Jones, 34 years of age, of the 9900 block of Lilac Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63137.

During the commission of the homicide, the victim’s red Mercedes was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered in an alley near E. Linton Avenue and Emily Street in St. Louis City. The vehicle had been burned and was unoccupied.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the homicide which resulted in the death of an adult female.

Article continues after sponsor message

On July 10, 2022, at 5:02 PM, City of Riverview police officers responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 300 block of Chambers Road. Responding officers located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. Officers attempted to render life-saving treatment but the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

City of Riverview police officers requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives assume responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: