EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County Jail inmate was found unresponsive at 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 24 by jail staff, then immediately transferred to Anderson Hospital in Maryville. The female was later pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the hospital.

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn said the female was identified as Elissa A. Lindhorst, 28, of Glen Carbon.

Coroner Nonn said the autopsy conducted today revealed no immediate cause of death. No evidence of trauma was discovered Further tests including microscopic tissue examination and toxicological (alcohol and drug) studies will be performed.

The investigation of this death continues by the Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation and Division of Forensic Services, Bureau of Crime Scene Services and the Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time, but are under the direction of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home of Edwardsville, Illinois.