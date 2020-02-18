Get The Latest News!

ALTON - A female was found in the Farm and Home parking lot at 7:30 a.m. in Alton on Tuesday.

The Alton Fire Department responded after receiving a 911 call. When fire officials arrived on the scene they located the female and discovered she was a victim of a crime.

Alton Police patrol division and Alton detectives responded to Farm and Home. The female was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

More information to come.

