Female Found in Farm and Home Parking Lot Tuesday Morning
ALTON - A female was found in the Farm and Home parking lot at 7:30 a.m. in Alton on Tuesday.
The Alton Fire Department responded after receiving a 911 call. When fire officials arrived on the scene they located the female and discovered she was a victim of a crime.
Alton Police patrol division and Alton detectives responded to Farm and Home. The female was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
More information to come.
