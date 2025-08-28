ST. LOUIS – Late Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2025, FEMA informed the City of St. Louis that Mayor Cara Spencer’s request to extend the application deadline for FEMA individual assistance for 30 days has been denied.

“I strongly disagree with this denial, as we have seen hundreds of St. Louisans continue to apply for FEMA individual assistance each week,” said Mayor Spencer.

“I share Mayor Spencer’s disappointment. Regardless of this decision, the Recovery Office will continue to work with impacted residents and FEMA to advocate for approval of late registrations and ensure that residents get access to much-needed support,” said Chief Recovery Officer Julian Nicks.

Apply now at DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA app, 800-621-3362, or in person at one of the Disaster Recovery Centers, which remain open until 7 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:

Union Tabernacle M.B. Church - 626 N. Newstead Ave.

Urban League Entrepreneurship & Women’s Business Center - 4401 Natural Bridge Ave.

Bring ID, proof of address, description of damage, and any insurance information you have.

Residents will still be able to receive assistance on their applications, including late registrations, from FEMA staff at the Disaster Recovery Centers until further notice.

More like this: