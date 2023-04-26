BENTON – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Cahokia man to 33 months in federal prison after he was caught with a firearm as a convicted felon. Tyrone James, 47, pled guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to imprisonment, he will serve three years of supervised release.

“The East St. Louis community has suffered from years of heartache and devastation due to gun violence, and one less felon in possession of a firearm is a positive step for the city’s revival,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Illinois State Police officers in the PSEG unit have made significant progress to improve public safety in East St. Louis, and I look forward to continuing our partnership to apprehend criminals.” “The Public Safety Enforcement Group continues to get illegal guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals who repeatedly break the law,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The collaborative effort between ISP, local and federal law enforcement agencies, the public, and the justice system is helping create safer communities.” According to court documents, law enforcement officers were investigating a shooting in East St. Louis in July 2021 and while reviewing surveillance video at a motel, James was observed exiting and returning to a room holding a handgun. PSEG investigators determined that James was not involved in the shooting, however, officers were given consent to search the motel room and recovered a .22 caliber pistol.

In an interview with police, James admitted he had a prior felony possession and was therefore not able to legally possess a firearm. The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group unit conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney John Trippi prosecuted the case.

More like this: