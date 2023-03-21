Article continues after sponsor message

Steven and Sarah Warner welcomed twins into the world on Feb. 7, 2023.

Felicity Saphira Faye Warner was born at 12:46 a.m. at 5 lbs 3 oz at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Florence Selena Lou Warner came 10 minutes earlier at 12:36 a.m. at 6 lbs 1 oz.

Felicity and Florence were welcomed into the world by their parents, grandparents (Ranson Gene Kessinger, Dorsey IL Nancy Jeanne Kessinger, Fosterburg IL Jim and Lori Smith, Hardin IL Cary and Jennifer Warner, St. Louis MO), and great grandparents (Patricia Helmkamp, Moro IL Doug and Donna Warner, Park Hills MO).

