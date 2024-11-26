Felicia Anne-Marie Donahue & Allen Bernard Brooks, Jr. Engagement Announcement
November 26, 2024 6:08 PM
ALTON - Mrs. Mary C. Donahue of Alton & Jeffrey E. Donahue, of Alton are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Felicia Anne-Marie Donahue to Allen Bernard Brooks, Jr.
Allen is the son of the late Allen Brooks Sr., and Dawn Walton, of Florissant, MO.
Felicia & Allen were members of the 2018 graduating class of Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and that is where they first met.
