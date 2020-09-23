ST. LOUIS – September 24, 2020- The St. Louis Area Foodbank is declaring September 24 as Feed a Neighbor Giving Day - a day where we come together as a region to help families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

BMO Harris Bank has committed to match all online donations made today (9/24) dollar-for-dollar, up to $15,000, at STLFoodbank.org/neighbor.

The Foodbank can normally provide 4 meals with every donated dollar. However, for this one day, those 4 meals become 8 meals. A $10 donation becomes 80 meals, $25 turns into 200 meals, and $100 means 800 meals for families facing food insecurity throughout eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

The Foodbank's goal is to collect enough donations in one day to provide 120,000 meals to area children, families and seniors.

To have gifts matched, please donate at: STLFoodbank.org/neighbor.

