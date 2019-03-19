Edwardsville's girls in a previous game. (File photo by Dan Brannan)

EDWARDSVILLE 2, TRIAD 0: Payton Federmann and Rileigh Kuhns each had goals as Edwardsville won on the road at Triad on Monday.

Rachel Hensley had the clean sheet for the Tigers, making seven saves in goal

The Tigers are now 2-2-0 on the year, while the Knights fall to 3-2-0.

 