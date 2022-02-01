ST. LOUIS – On January 27, 2022, several federal charges were filed against John K. Low. The 38-year-old Chesterfield resident is accused of coercion and enticement of a minor, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

According to the charging documents, on January 24, 2022, the Riley County Police Department, located in Manhattan, Kansas, received a report of a missing juvenile. The investigation revealed that the missing 15-year-old child left her residence without her cell phone. Her mother provided electronic devices to Riley County Police, who analyzed the devices for any information about her disappearance. The police department was able to locate conversations belonging to the missing female on a social media messaging application. Discovered in these conversations were plans between the victim and suspect which indicated the victim was to be picked up by the suspect, unbeknownst to her parents.

On or about January 26, 2022, a search warrant was obtained from the District Court of Riley County, Kansas to obtain information pertinent to the investigation from the social media application used by the victim. Through this information, the Riley County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were able to identify a possible suspect named John Low at a residence in Chesterfield, Missouri.

The St. Louis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified that the victim could be at John Low’s residence in Chesterfield, Missouri. Accompanied by Chesterfield Police, FBI agents knocked on the door of the residence. Agents determined John Low resided at this address and discovered the victim in the house.

Charges set forth are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the Riley County Police Department, Chesterfield Police Department as well as the St. Louis and Kansas Division offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

