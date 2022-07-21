Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band’s 132nd concert series continues this week with “Leading Ladies,” a celebration of women’s roles in music, stage, and screen. The concert features music sung or performed by prominent women such as the Andrews Sisters and Judy Garland.

Under the direction of Jennifer Shenberger, the band will also feature vocal soloist Willa Stine, a recent high school graduate, whose powerful voice will shine as she performs songs from both the jazz and musical theatre traditions.

On Sunday, concertgoers are invited to have a “frozen treat to beat the heat,” as the Mobile Tropical Sno will be on-site at Haskell Park, selling Hawaiian Shaved Ice in a variety of flavors. This unique cart has made appearances around the Alton area and is always a hit no matter where they turn up. Patrons can purchase a snow cone with cash, credit/debit, or Apple Pay.

Admission to the concert is free. It will be presented again on Sunday, July 24th, at Haskell Park (7:00 PM.) The Tropical Sno truck will be available at Haskell Park beginning ten minutes before the Sunday concert.

More like this: