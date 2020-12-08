WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today published its eleventh annual report to Congress on the collection and distribution of 911 fees by states. The report finds that in calendar year 2018, states and territories collected more than $2.6 billion in 911 fees, and $197.9 million of that funding was diverted for uses other than 911.

The report identifies five states — Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and West Virginia — as diverting 911 fees for other purposes. Last year’s report found that almost $285 million in 911 fees were diverted for non-911 uses by six states and one territory.

“The FCC’s report on state 911 fees once again shows again that some states are diverting the money they collect away from 911-related services. This is unacceptable. When Americans pay 911 fees on their phone bills, they expect that money to fund 911-related services. Instead, more than 7% of the fees collected went to other purposes,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “I appreciate Commissioner O’Rielly’s continued work to address the unacceptable practice of 911 fee diversion. I’d also like to thank House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Greg Walden as well as Representatives Anna Eshoo and Chellie Pingree for their work in Congress to fix this issue. While this year’s numbers show movement in the right direction, there is still more work to be done to ensure that all money is spent on 911-related services.”

In addition, the FCC’s report contains detailed state-by-state data on other aspects of 911 deployment in the United States, including the number and type of 911 calls, the number of 911 call centers and telecommunicators, investment in Next Generation 911, programs to support cybersecurity for 911 systems, and the extent of state-level oversight and auditing of the collection and use of 911 fees.

The FCC is required by law to submit an annual report to Congress on the states’ collection and distribution of 911 fees. The FCC’s latest state 911 fee report, as well as reports from prior years, are available at www.fcc.gov/general/911-fee-reports. The agency also issued a Public Notice seeking comment on the findings in the new report.

