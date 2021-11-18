The FBI updated a statement about an incident involving fake e-mails today.

This was the statement: "The FBI is aware of a software misconfiguration that temporarily allowed an actor to leverage the Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal (LEEP) to send fake emails. LEEP is FBI IT infrastructure used to communicate with our state and local law enforcement partners. While the illegitimate email originated from an FBI-operated server, that server was dedicated to pushing notifications for LEEP and was not part of the FBI’s corporate email service.

"No actor was able to access or compromise any data or PII on the FBI’s network. Once we learned of the incident, we quickly remediated the software vulnerability, warned partners to disregard the fake emails, and confirmed the integrity of our networks."

Originally the FBI said it was aware of an incident involving fake e-mails from an @ic.fbi.gov e-mail account.

"The impacted hardware was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue," the FBI said. "We continue to encourage the public to be cautious of unknown senders and urge you to report suspicious activity."

The address to report suspicious activity is:

ic3.gov or cisa.gov

.