ST. LOUIS — Nearly a year after two men were fatally shot outside their St. Louis apartment building, the FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

The FBI’s St. Louis Field Office this week requested public assistance in the investigation of the killings of 42-year-old Marshun White of St. Ann, Mo., and 34-year-old Marcus Price of St. Louis. The men were shot multiple times on Sept. 14, 2024, outside an apartment building in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard, near the Hollywood Beauty Supply and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2024, to the shooting scene, where both victims were pronounced dead. The FBI stated that two unknown suspects had followed White and Price for over an hour before approaching and shooting them. The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

This case remains the only unsolved homicide in 2024 among those investigated jointly by the FBI and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The FBI has full-time personnel embedded with the SLMPD Homicide Division to expedite investigations by leveraging federal resources.

The reward does not require a conviction and is offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects. Individuals with information are urged to contact the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

