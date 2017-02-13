GLEN CARBON/EDWARDSVILLE - Both Glen Carbon and Edwardsville Police Departments sent out information almost simultaneously late Monday afternoon regarding charges of Adrianna Frye-Williamson, 20, with three counts of bank robbery.

The FBI, along with detectives from the Glen Carbon Police Department, Edwardsville Police Department, and Springfield Police Department, found and arrested Frye-Williamson on February 10th, 2017, in the 24 hours immediately following her robbery of the Glen Carbon U.S. Bank.

Frye-Williamson has also been charged with committing separate bank robberies at banks in Edwardsville, Illinois, on January 20th, 2017 and in Springfield, Illinois, on January 12th, 2017.

At approximately 3:56 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2017, officers from the Edwardsville Police Department responded to 2200 Troy Road, National Bank in Edwardsville, in reference to a robbery that has just occurred. The suspect was described as a white female wearing sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, inferred she had a weapon and demanded money. She fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of United States currency.

On Friday, February 10, 2017, the Edwardsville Police Department received information the Glen Carbon Police Department was investigating a bank robbery within their jurisdiction involving a female suspect of the same description as listed above.

Information gathered from the two robberies led to the identification of the female suspect as Adrianna Chanel Frye-Williamson (Age 20) of the 2300 block of Lynnhaven Drive in Springfield, Illinois.

In a coordinated investigation with the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Springfield Police Departments, Frye-Williams was taken into custody by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and has been charged by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois with (2) counts of bank robbery. Frye-Williams may face additional charges in Springfield, Illinois.

Additional requests for information in regard to this arrest may be directed to the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the United States Attorney’s Office, both located in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Frye-Williamson is currently being held at St. Clair County Jail. No bond has been issued for the defendant.

The Edwardsville Police Department and Glen Carbon Police Department wish to remind the public a charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

