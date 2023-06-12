Father's Day Memories: Daughter Reminisces About Trips/Adventures To Hardin With Dad
This is my super cool Dad, Quentin. My dad was born and raised in Hardin. He loves showing us his favorite places he used to enjoy as a kid. It could be something as simple as a creek or natural spring water he used to drink as a kid, but showing it off and having his three daughters absolutely love Calhoun County makes him the happiest camper.
These adventures to Hardin happen every year and consist of a trip to the Hardin Drive-In for a quick lunch, followed by driving backroads, playing in the creek, and then taking the Kampsville Ferry home. These days were my favorite and still are to this day. It's a relaxing day full of plenty of laughs, good food, a possible sunburn, and so many memories.
Sierra Palos
If you have a Father's Day Memory to share with Riverbender.com, e-mail news@riverbender.com.
