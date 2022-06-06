Father's Day Fun at City Museum - Dads Get in Free with a Paid Admission, Sunday, June 19

ST. LOUIS - City Museum is celebrating all dads with grilling, craft making and free admission for the most important man in your life with a paid admission on Father's Day, June 19, 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

Celebrate Father's Day with a cookout and fun with Dad this Father's Day. Enjoy sliding and climbing throughout the building plus hot and ready foods and satisfying drinks at the Patio Grill in the shade of the MonstroCity outdoor play area. The Cabin Inn also will be open with brews and soft drinks.

City Museum artists will help kids create Medals of Honor and Father's Day cards on the second floor.

For more information and advance tickets, visit www.citymuseum.org. City Museum is located at 750 N 16th St., St. Louis, MO 63103. On social media: @citymuseum. City Museum is open from 10 a.m.until 6 p.m.on Father's Day.

More like this: