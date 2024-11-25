GLEN CARBON - On Nov. 22, 2024, several Father McGivney Catholic High School (FMCHS) students made a meaningful impact in our community by delivering 16 full Thanksgiving meals to local families in need. This heartwarming outreach was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the McGivney National Honor Society Cansgiving Committee.

The students organized this initiative from start to finish, ensuring the proper food items were collected, shopping for turkeys and hams, and coordinating delivery logistics with Brightpoint. Their commitment and teamwork were truly inspiring.

A special thank you to the generous supporters whose cash donations helped cover any needed items, as well as the purchase of the turkeys and hams. Additional support came from our own Griffin Guard, whose contribution ensured this project’s success as well as the Gardening Club who provided fresh flowers for all the families.

We are incredibly proud of our students and grateful to everyone who played a part in making this year’s Cansgiving a blessing to so many.

