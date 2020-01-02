Get The Latest News!

FREEBURG - Madison Webb led Father McGivney with 12 points, while Anna McKee scored 11 points but it wasn’t good enough for the Lady Griffins they fell to the Freeburg Midgets 49-34 Thursday night.

Father McGivney was tied after one quarter 9-9, but Freeburg pulled to 28-15 lead at the half. After the third quarter, Freeburg extended the lead to 36-25. Freeburg outscored Father McGivney in the fourth quarter of 13-9 to win.

Haley Kimes led Freeburg with 13 points.

