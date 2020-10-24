GLEN CARBON – Father McGivney Catholic High School was not created overnight. A group of dedicated parents, grandparents, pastors, and other faithful volunteers began working on the “dream” of a school in 2005. In the fall of 2012 Father McGivney Catholic High School opened its doors to a group of 19 pioneer students.

Fast forward to 2020, and Father Mcgivney Catholic High School is thriving--breaking records in athletics, admissions waiting lists, huge academic successes, strong faith formation of our McGivney community and now the school prepares for another first--a momentous, rare, and very special event, the beatification of Father Michael McGivney. The McGivney students will see in real time the Catholic process of beatification. On October 31st, along with the world they will celebrate the beatification of Father Michael J.McGivney.

On May 27th, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis approved the promulgation of a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of the Venerable Father Michael J. McGivney--the priest for whom Father McGivney Catholic School was named. The Pope’s action means that Father McGivney can be declared “Blessed,” the step just prior to sainthood.

An additional miracle attributed to Father McGivney’s intercession will be required for his canonization as a saint. The miracle recognized as coming through Father McGivney’s intercession involved an unborn child in the United States who in 2015 was healed in utero of a life-threatening condition after prayers by his family to Father McGivney. President of Father McGivney Catholic High School, Very Reverend Jeffrey H Goeckner VF, explains, “I truly believe Blessed Michael McGivney’s second miracle has already occurred. After many challenges, sacrifices and much prayer, Father McGivney Catholic High School opened its doors in 2012 and welcomed 19 Freshman. FMCHS was the first new high school to open in the Diocese of Springfield in over 80 years. To date, FMCHS has successfully educated and faithfully formed over 400 students while promoting “A Culture of Life”. Truly a miracle.”

The school is preparing to celebrate this momentous occasion and is not letting Covid19 derail their plans. Development and Marketing Director, Elizabeth Moody explains, “Father McGivney spent his entire priesthood in parish ministry and died of pneumonia on August 14, after falling ill amid a pandemic. Our students can relate to Fr. McGivney on so many levels, he was young, he was rooted in service, he lived during a pandemic, and he followed the path the Lord set for him. What a wonderful reminder to our students that they too should work towards becoming saints.We will celebrate the beatification during an intimate, socially distanced event on October 31st at 7pm. We will live stream the event so all can see.”

Father McGivney’s legacy continues through the organization he founded; the Knights of Columbus. Father McGivney Catholic High School has been working closely with the national Knights of Columbus in Hartford, to promote this momentous event, “Father McGivney has inspired generations of Catholic men to roll up their sleeves and put their faith into action,” Supreme Knight Carl A. Anderson said. “He was decades ahead of his time in giving the laity an important role within the Church. Today, his spirit continues to shape the extraordinary charitable work of the Knights as they continue to serve those on the margins of society as he served widows and orphans in the 1880s.” Father McGivney Catholic High School has been displayed in the Knights marketing pieces, website, and social media accounts. The students have enjoyed seeing their school and faces on a National level.

Faith Formation Director, Mr. Craig Brummer, is working relentlessly to organize, plan, and share a beatification celebration with the McGivney students and community at large. Brummer explains, “The celebration will be limited to a small group of people due to Covid restrictions, but the event will be live streamed for all to see. We are beyond honored to have Bishop Thomas John Paprocki not only attend our celebration on October 31st but also give the homily. We will conclude our event with a balloon send off and champagne toast surrounded by the people who made this school happen along with the presence of God. We are beyond grateful, excited, and honored to celebrate.”

Father McGivney Catholic High School is the only school in the United States named after McGiveny. In choosing a name for the local Catholic high school, the founders wanted to honor a person who was committed to the same values they hoped to instill in its future graduates. The search for a person who dedicated his life to service, family, and youth led them to an American parish priest – Father Michael McGivney. A man ahead of his time, Fr. McGivney has come to be known as Apostle to the Young and Defender of Christian Family Life. Fr. McGivney was an idealist whose youthful vision and commitment to families led to the creation of his legacy – the Knights of Columbus. Principal Joe Lombardi, explains, “Their pillars of Unity, Charity, Fraternity, and Patriotism are the foundation of Father McGivney Catholic High School’s mission. We are very proud of what our school has accomplished and we know that Fr. McGivney’s intercession helped get us here.”

