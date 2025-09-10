GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Father McGivney girls golf team secured first place in a competitive match Thursday at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City, posting a team score of 168 to edge out local rivals.

The event took place Sept. 10, 2025, and featured several area high schools.

Columbia finished second with a team total of 171, followed by Breese Mater Dei with 175, Alton Marquette with 182, Belleville Althoff and Waterloo tied at 191, and Roxana with 234.

Individually, Columbia’s Avery Arendell claimed the top spot with a score of 35. Father McGivney’s Sarah Hyten placed second with a 36, while teammate Riana Thakker shot a 40 to round out the top three.

Alton Marquette’s leading performers included Covelynn Geisler, who shot a 43 and tied for fifth place, and Lexi Taylor, who scored 44 and tied for seventh. Breese Mater Dei’s Addison Ringwald also tied for fifth with a 43.

Waterloo’s Reese Davis-Grandcolas placed fourth with a score of 42. Belleville Althoff’s top scorer, Taylor Plark, shot a 46 and tied for 14th place.

Roxana was led by Mikaela Murphy and Ellie Bickell, who both shot 52 and tied for 29th.