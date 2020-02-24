JACKSONVILLE - Father McGivney lady Griffins girls basketball team lost a heartbreaking game in the Jacksonville Super-Sectional 64-46 Monday night to Lewistown.

Father McGivney had never won a post season game till this year. The program has only been going for four years. “When this program started four years go I had three or four girls in the gym that summer shooting. If I told them four years ago that you would be playing in a super-sectional that should be something to be proud of,” Jeff Oller, Father McGivney's head girls basketball coach, said.

Father McGivney led 13-11 after the first quarter. That's when Lewistown came alive in the second quarter Lewistown outshot Father McGivney 13-7 to take a 24-20 into halftime. In the third quarter, Lewistown held a 49-37 lead. In the fourth quarter. Lewistown outscored Mcgivney 15-9 to close the game.

“I am proud of the girls. The seniors have helped this team a lot advance in the game,” Oller said.

“We really put in the work this summer to get here and I wouldn’t want to be on any other team. My team is like my second family we do everything together,” Madison Webb said.

McGivney’s Charlize Luehmann led the Griffins with 16 while Anna McKee had 10 and Madison Webb with 9.

Lewistown was led by Anna Heffren with 27 and Sydney Shaeffer with 14. Lewistown with a 32-1 record advances to the state tournament while Father McGivney closes at 27-8.

Father McGivney upset Jacksonville Routt 44-40 to win the Sectional.

